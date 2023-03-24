After facing widespread criticism for his derogatory comments on the people of Assam, Maharashtra MLA Bacchu Kadu has publicly apologized to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the people of the state.

Kadu, who runs Prahar Janshakti Party and represents Achalpur as an independent MLA, had earlier suggested that stray dogs from Maharashtra should be sent to Assam for consumption by the people there. The statement had sparked outrage and led to demands for an apology from Kadu.

During an assembly session on March 4, Kadu had made the comment while discussing the issue of stray dogs in Maharashtra. However, he has now withdrawn the statement and apologized to the Assam CM for hurting the sentiments of people in Assam.

“I had already apologized to him (Assam CM) for hurting the sentiments of people in Assam. I have withdrawn my statement,” Kadu said.

Following Kadu’s comments, the Assam government had faced criticism for its inaction. Chief Minister Sarma had written to his Maharashtra counterpart Eknath Shinde on March 19, expressing his disappointment with Kadu’s statement.

In the letter, CM Sarma had urged Shinde to advise Kadu to withdraw his comments and issue a public apology for the same. “Along with the people of Assam, I am extremely dismayed and agitated by the comments of the MLA (Kadu) which has exposed his prejudices and ignorance about the culture of our state. I am sure you will fully empathize with the sentiments of the people of Assam in this matter,” Sarma had written.

While speaking in the assembly, Kadu had claimed that stray dogs in Assam are in high demand and can fetch up to Rs 8,000 per animal. However, his comments were met with widespread criticism and condemnation from various quarters.