A dog owner from Uttar Pradesh was detained for questioning after his pet bit the private parts of a person, police said on Saturday.

As per reports, a case has been registered against the dog owner Shankar Pandey and has been detained for questioning.

A case has been registered under section 289 of the Indian Penal Code (Negligent conduct with respect to animals).

Sankalp Nigam (the victim of the dog bite) stated in his police complaint that he was coming from a "Jagran" on September 3 at about 10.30 p.m. when he was bitten.

He was severely bitten on his private parts by Shankar Pandey's dog as he neared towards his home. Sankalp Nigam, however, said that the dog's owner Shankar did nothing to help him.

The applicant, Sankalp Nigam, described his situation in that he reached his home in a difficult condition and then drove to Lok Bandhu Hospital, where the doctors there referred him to KGMU. For two days, he was admitted at the KGMU, and the doctors said that the treatment will continue for a long time.

Sankalp Nigam requested the dog owner to help him with his complaint as well. Sankalp Nigam and Shankar Pandey, according to the police, our neighbours, and Nigam used to routinely visit Pandey's house, they added. The complaint was filed on September 8.