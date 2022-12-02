Doklam tri-junction is facing intense standoff over the construction of bridge for the last two days, sources said.

Notably, Doklam (or Zhonglan or Donglong) is a disputed area between China and Bhutan just like Jakarlung and Pasamlung.

It is an area with a plateau and a valley which lies on the Bhutan-China border, near India.

Doklam's geographical position makes it a strategically important area as it is located between Tibet's Chumbi valley to the North, Bhutan's Ha valley to the East and India's Sikkim state to the West.

Earlier, India had signed a Friendship Treaty with Bhutan (renewed in 2007) which drives India to intervene for the goodwill of Bhutan among many other provisions.

Besides this, Bhutan asked for India's help to protect its interest in Doklam from Chinese intervention.

The area of Doklam carries huge military advantage and if it falls into the hands of China, it will not only compromise the security of Bhutan but also of India.

If China comes in control of the Doklam, it will get the high ground which would enable it to completely crush Bhutan in case of a war.

Also, the access to the Tri-junction area (via road from Doklam) would give China easy access to transportation of war machinery such as tanks and vehicles to the border of India.

When China started constructing a road in the disputed area of Doklam, Bhutan asked for help from India and it sent the army to stop the construction.

The military standoff at the area lasted more than two months. However, after diplomatic conversations between the two sides, both countries agreed to withdraw troops from the region.