In a bid to track and trace domestic LPG cylinders, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has launched a unique code-based track-and-trace initiative for LPG cylinders used for domestic purposes.

With this, the Centre has already released the first tranche of 20,000 LPG cylinders embedded with a QR Code which could be easily by a digital device.

Notably, during the following three months, every 14.2 kilogrammes of home LPG cylinders will be implanted with a QR Code, while all old LPG cylinders will receive a distinctive label.

Customers will be able to view all information on the cylinder, including where it was bottled, who is the distributor, and whether or not safety testing has been performed.

Earlier on November 1, the Oil marketing companies further slashed the rate per unit commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 115.50.

This is the seventh reduction of the price of commercial LPG since June, in step with softening of international energy prices. In all, the rates have come down by Rs 610 per 19-kg cylinder.

With this, the latest revision in prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost 1,744 instead of Rs 1,859 in Delhi.

Speaking to a local gas agency supplier - P.S gas Agency, Guwahati, said to India today NE that the rates of commercial LPG cylinders have come down with the new revised rates for the state of Assam will be Rs 1928.50 (19 kg general), and Rs 1951.00 (Indane XTRATEJ LPG).