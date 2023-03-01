The rate of domestic LPG cylinders went up by Rs 50. Now, the cost of a domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi will be Rs 1,103. The cost of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder went up by Rs 350.50. In Delhi, a 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost Rs 2,119.50 as a result of this increase. The news agency ANI reported that the new rates go into effect today.

The recent increase in the cost of LPG cylinders will eat into the pockets of the average person. The general populace will be impacted by an increase in LPG prices because they will have to foot the bill for rising fuel costs in the current market environment.

The state-run oil companies in India determine the monthly revision of the LPG price. In India, nearly every household has an LPG connection, primarily for cooking.

New Delhi costs Rs. 1,103.00, Kolkata costs Rs. 1,079.00, Mumbai costs Rs. 1,052.50, Chennai costs Rs. 1,068.50, Gurgaon costs Rs. 1,061.50, Noida costs Rs. 1,050.50, Bangalore costs Rs. 1,055.50, Bhubaneswar costs Rs. 1,079.00, Chandigarh costs Rs. 1,112.50, Hyderabad costs Rs. 1,105.00, Jaipur costs Rs. 1,056.50, Lucknow costs.



Also read : NHRC to hold national conference on child sexual abuse material; aims to advocate safe cyberspace for children