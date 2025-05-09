The Ministry of Defence has issued a stern advisory to media outlets, digital platforms, and individuals, urging them not to broadcast live or report in real time on military operations or the movements of security forces. The warning comes amid escalating tensions following a failed drone strike attempt by Pakistan and a recent Indian counter-offensive.

The ministry stated that real-time coverage of such operations poses a significant threat to national security. It cautioned that sharing sensitive information during active missions could put operations at risk and endanger lives, pointing to past incidents like the 1999 Kargil War, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and the Kandahar hijacking as examples.

Citing the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021, the ministry reminded that “only authorised officials can provide updates during anti-terror operations,” as per Clause 6(1)(p).

The advisory follows a major security review chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday at South Block, New Delhi. The high-level meeting was held in the wake of Thursday’s foiled large-scale drone attack launched from across the border.

Military officials believe the strike was a retaliatory response to Operation Sindoor, a precision mission executed by the Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday targeting nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Present at the review were top military leaders, including Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, and Defence Secretary RK Singh.