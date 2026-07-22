'Don't waste our time': SC turns down urgent plea over alleged police brutality during CJP protest

The Supreme Court on July 22 refused to urgently list a petition challenging the police action against students during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest march in Delhi.

The matter was mentioned before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

Seeking an early hearing, the petitioner's counsel alleged that students had faced police brutality during the protest and said the plea contained three prayers. "I have the videos as well regarding police brutality... If it can be listed tomorrow... students are there," the lawyer submitted before the bench.

The Chief Justice, however, declined the request for an urgent listing and said the court was not willing to examine video footage at the mentioning stage.

"We are not interested in videos; we don't have time to watch... We don't want to watch videos," the CJI remarked.

When the counsel again referred to the alleged assault on students and sought to rely on video evidence, the Chief Justice responded, "Don't waste our time. We don't want to watch any videos."

The petition challenges the police action during the CJP's march to Parliament on Monday, the opening day of the Monsoon Session. Thousands of students and young protesters had gathered in central Delhi, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in examinations.

The demonstration turned confrontational after protesters attempted to march towards Parliament. Security personnel used lathis and tear gas to disperse the crowd, leading to clashes between demonstrators and police.