Celebrations broke out in the tea gardens of Assam's Bongaigaon in expectation of Droupadi Murmu, the NDA presidential candidate, winning the presidential election on Thursday.

Murmu's ascent to the top post from humble beginnings has made the entire country experience a wave of happiness.

Women of Adivasi origin and community were seen dancing and singing in Assam's Bongaigaon area, and BJP groups were seen taking out rallies holding aloft posters of Droupadi Murmu.

In Tinsukia, widespread enthusiasm was seen among the tea tribe community who erupted in cheers at Thana Charali.

On the streets of Tinsukia, jubilant Murmu supporters performed the Bihu dance and also distributed sweets.

Droupadi Murmu's rise from a modest tribal background was emphasized by BJP officials on Thursday as they congratulated her victory in the presidential election, with Home Minister Amit Shah terming it as a "time of tremendous pride for the country."

Droupadi Murmu secured 2,824 first preference votes (value of which is 6,76,803), while her rival Yashwant Sinha bagged 1,877 first preference votes (value of which is 3,80,177 votes).

Returning Officer P C Mody as announced Droupadi Murmu as the 15th President of India.

BJP president J P Nadda said for a woman from tribal background to reach the post of President is a "golden moment" for the country and expressed confidence that her competence and experience in administrative and social works will benefit the country immensely.

That Murmu will occupy the country's top constitutional position when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focused on nation-building indicates the BJP government's dedication to the welfare of all sections of society, according to Nadda.

Shah said Murmu's rise to the top while working through adverse circumstances underscores the unlimited strength of India's democracy.

"The selfless manner with which she dedicated herself to the service of the country and society while facing such struggles, is inspirational for everyone," he said, highlighting her humble background.