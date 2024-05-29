The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted a flight test of the RudraM-II air-to-surface missile from an Indian Air Force (IAF) Su-30 MK-I platform on May 29. The test took place at approximately 11:30 AM off the coast of Odisha.

The flight test achieved all trial objectives, validating the missile's propulsion system, control, and guidance algorithms. The missile's performance was confirmed through data captured by range tracking instruments, including electro-optical systems, radar, and telemetry stations, all deployed by the Integrated Test Range (ITR) Chandipur at various locations, including an onboard ship.

The successful test of the RudraM-II marks a significant milestone in India's defense capabilities.