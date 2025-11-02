DRI seizes Rs 47 crore worth of cocaine hidden in coffee at Mumbai airport, five arrested

In a major crackdown on international drug trafficking, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 4.7 kg of cocaine valued at Rs 47 crore from a woman passenger arriving from Colombo at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

Based on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted the passenger upon arrival and conducted a thorough search of her baggage. The inspection led to the recovery of nine pouches of white powder ingeniously concealed inside coffee packets. A preliminary NDPS field test confirmed the substance to be cocaine.

In a swift follow-up operation, the DRI arrested four more individuals linked to the smuggling network — including the receiver of the consignment and three others associated with its financing, logistics, and distribution. All five have been taken into custody under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.



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Officials noted a worrying pattern of international cartels exploiting Indian women as drug couriers, often hiding narcotics within food items to escape detection.

The DRI has launched a detailed probe to trace the larger transnational network behind the operation and reaffirmed its commitment to a “Nasha Mukt Bharat” by dismantling drug syndicates and curbing the narcotics trade that threatens national security and youth welfare.