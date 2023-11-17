Rescue teams in Uttarkashi have achieved a major breakthrough in the operation to free 40 workers trapped inside the Silkyara Tunnel. Overnight efforts resulted in the successful insertion of five pipes, each with a diameter of 900 mm and a length of 6 meters, into the debris. However, the drilling process faced a temporary setback due to the presence of a hard substance within the debris.

The obstruction was swiftly addressed with the deployment of diamond-bit machines, allowing the advanced auger drilling machine to resume its operation. As of 6 AM on Friday, the machine has drilled through 25 meters of the accumulated debris within the tunnel.

Despite the progress, officials note that an additional 30 to 40 meters of debris must be cleared to reach the trapped workers. The auger machine is operating at full capacity to expedite the rescue efforts, with National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited Director Anshu Manish Halko stating, "We are trying to reach the end soon."

An additional drilling machine is being airlifted from Indore to further enhance the operation. Disaster management official Devendra Patwal revealed that rescuers aim to complete the drilling by Friday night, creating an escape tunnel using welded pipes.

The high-performance auger drilling machine, weighing 24 tons, was introduced to accelerate the rescue efforts following setbacks, including a landslide and the failure of a previous drill machine. It boasts an impressive penetration rate of 5 meters per hour, significantly improving efficiency.

Rescue operations, now in their sixth day, have been characterized by continuous communication with the trapped workers to monitor their mental health. The workers are receiving sustenance through pipes, with food, water, and oxygen provided every two hours. A medical facility has been established near the tunnel, and nearby hospitals are on standby.

Union Minister VK Singh, who visited the site, expressed optimism about the rescue efforts, emphasizing that all options are being explored to save the trapped individuals. International assistance has been sought, with experts from Norway and Thailand offering guidance on navigating the challenging mountain terrain.

Professor Arnold Dix, President of the International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association, has pledged support, stating, "India is one of the world’s leading tunneling nations. We are offering every assistance to India. This is an extremely serious matter, 40 lives are in great peril."