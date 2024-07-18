The Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, resulting in at least four fatalities and injuring 20 others. The derailment occurred between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations, prompting a swift response from railway authorities.

According to sources within the Railways, one of the loco pilots, Tribhuvan, reported hearing an explosion-like sound just before the accident. Both loco pilots are safe, but the derailment has raised concerns of possible sabotage, which the Railways is currently investigating.

The Ministry of Railways has announced compensation for the victims' families, including Rs 10 lakhs for the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakhs for grievous injuries, and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries. Additionally, a high-level inquiry has been initiated to determine the cause of the derailment and to prevent such incidents in the future.