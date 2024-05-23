The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has unveiled new regulations, effective June 1, 2024, that will transform the process of obtaining a driving license in India. One of the most significant changes is that individuals will no longer need to pass a driving test at the Government Regional Transport Office (RTO).

Key Points of the New Regulations:

Driving Tests at Private Institutions:

From June 1, individuals can take driving tests at private driving training centers instead of government RTOs. These centers will be authorized to conduct tests and issue certificates for license eligibility, streamlining the licensing process.

Environmental Focus:

The new rules aim to reduce pollution by phasing out approximately 900,000 old government vehicles and enforcing stricter car emission regulations. This initiative is expected to contribute significantly to environmental conservation efforts.

Stricter Penalties:

While the fine for speeding remains between ₹1,000 and ₹2,000, the penalties for minors caught driving are severe. A minor caught driving will face a fine of ₹25,000, the vehicle owner's registration card will be canceled, and the minor will be ineligible for a license until they turn 25.

Simplified Application Process:

The Ministry has simplified the documentation required for obtaining a new license, reducing the need for physical checkups at RTOs. The type of vehicle (two-wheeler or four-wheeler) determines the specific documents needed.

New Rules for Private Driving Schools:

Land Requirement: Private driving training centers must have a minimum of 1 acre of land (2 acres for four-wheeler training).

Testing Facility: These schools must provide access to a suitable testing facility.

Trainer Qualifications: Trainers must have a high school diploma (or equivalent), at least 5 years of driving experience, and be familiar with biometrics and IT systems.

Training Duration:

Light Motor Vehicles (LMV): 29 hours in 4 weeks, divided into 8 hours of theory and 21 hours of practical training.

Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMV): 38 hours in 6 weeks, divided into 8 hours of theory and 31 hours of practical training.

These regulations are designed to ensure a high standard of education and preparation for new drivers at private training schools.

Licensing-Related Fees and Charges:

Issue of learner's license (Form 3): ₹150.00

Learner's license test fee (or repeat test): ₹50.00

Driving test fee (or repeat test): ₹300.00

Issue of driving license: ₹200.00

Issue of International Driving Permit: ₹1,000.00

Addition of another vehicle class to license: ₹500.00

Endorsement or renewal of authorization for hazardous goods vehicles

Renewal of driving license: ₹200.00

Renewal of driving license (after grace period): ₹300.00 + additional fee of ₹1,000 per year or part thereof (from the expiration of the grace period)

Issue or renewal of license for driving instruction school or establishment

Issue of duplicate license for driving instruction school/establishment: ₹5,000.00

Appeal against licensing authority orders (rule 29): ₹500.00

Change of address or other particulars in driving license: ₹200.00

Application Process:

The application process remains largely the same. Applicants can apply online or offline via Parivahan. The application fee depends on the license type. Although tests can now be taken at private centers, applicants will still need to visit the RTO to submit documents and demonstrate their driving skills for license approval.

These new regulations are expected to make the process of obtaining a driving license more efficient, environmentally friendly, and accessible to a wider population.