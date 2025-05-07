Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with Secretaries from key Ministries and Departments to assess the nation’s preparedness and inter-agency coordination amid recent developments affecting national security.
During the meeting, PM Modi emphasized the importance of uninterrupted operational readiness and institutional resilience. He called for seamless coordination among ministries and agencies to ensure a unified response to emerging challenges.
The Prime Minister also reviewed the contingency planning and proactive measures being undertaken by various departments to respond effectively to the evolving security situation.