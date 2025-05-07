t amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, security forces shot down two Pakistani drones in the Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir late Tuesday night. According to official sources, the drones were intercepted and neutralised around 11 pm as they attempted to cross into Indian territory.

The downing of the drones comes on the heels of a major flare-up between the two nations. Earlier today, a powerful explosion rocked Peshawar in northwest Pakistan, just hours after Pakistan reportedly launched a series of missile strikes targeting multiple military and civilian sites in India.