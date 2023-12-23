An Israel-affiliated merchant vessel, the Liberian-flagged chemical products' tanker, faced a drone attack in the Arabian Sea, 200 km southwest of Veraval. The attack resulted in a fire onboard, raising concerns about the safety of the 20 Indian crew members on board.

The Navy swiftly responded to the distress call, dispatching warships to the scene. Fortunately, the crew's safety was confirmed, and the fire was successfully extinguished, averting any casualties. The vessel, identified as having last called Saudi Arabia and en route to India, suffered some structural damage, with reports of water intake.

British maritime security firm Ambrey, commenting on the incident, stated, "The vessel was Israel-affiliated. She had last called Saudi Arabia and was destined for India at the time."

Defence officials acknowledged the development, emphasizing the safety of the crew members. "All the crew are safe, which includes around 20 Indians," they confirmed.

The Indian Coast Guard ship ICGS Vikram swiftly moved towards the distressed vessel, named MV Chem Pluto, located 217 nautical miles off the Porbandar coast. The ship had reported a "fire incident suspected to be caused by a drone attack." The ICGS Vikram, currently patrolling the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, played a crucial role in responding to the emergency.

"The vessel has crude oil and was going towards Mangalore from a port in Saudi Arabia. As per inputs, the fire has been extinguished but has affected its functioning. The ICGS Vikram has alerted all ships in the area to provide assistance to it," stated officials.