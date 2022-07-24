President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take the oath of office of the highest constitutional post of the country on Monday.

The ceremony will be held at the central hall of Parliament at 10.15 AM on Monday where Chief Justice of India N V Ramana will administer the oath of the office of the President to her followed by a 21 gun salute.

Droupadi Murmu made history after defeating Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha in the president election which was held on 18 July 2022.

Droupadi Murmu secured 2,824 first preference votes (value of which is 6,76,803), while her rival Yashwant Sinha bagged 1,877 first preference votes (value of which is 3,80,177 votes).

Droupadi Murmu (born 20 June 1958) is an Indian politician belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party. She previously served as the ninth Governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021.

She belongs to the Schedule Tribe community from the state of Odisha in India. She is the first governor of Jharkhand to complete the five year term, as she will become India’s first tribal President.