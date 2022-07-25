On July 25, Droupadi Murmu takes the oath of office as India's 15th president. She is not just the nation's first tribal woman to hold the highest constitutional position, but also the country's second female president.

Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Murmu arrived at the parliament in a ceremonial procession ahead of the oath-taking ceremony.

Murmu was escorted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to the Central Hall. Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, Members of Parliament, and principal civil and military officers of the government were also present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Ahead of the oath ceremony, Murmu paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and paid her respects to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

As per protocol, she headed toward Rashtrapati Bhawan to meet outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and first lady Savita Kovind before the oath-taking ceremony.

In her first address as President at the Central Hall of Parliament, Droupadi Murmu said, “While standing in Parliament-the symbol of expectations, aspirations, and rights of all Indians-I humbly express my gratitude to all of you. Your trust and support will be a major strength for me to carry out this new responsibility. "

Murmu also said, "I am fortunate to have got this opportunity to serve during the 75th year of independence."

President Murmu is 64 years old and was born in a Santhali tribal community. She was a school teacher and a government clerk before joining the BJP in 1997.