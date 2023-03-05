Drunk student urinates on passenger mid-flight on a Delhi-bound flight
A drunk student on an American Airlines flight has allegedly urinated on his seat, according to the reports on March 4
Advertisement
Representative image
A drunk student on an American Airlines flight allegedly urinated on anorther passenger while on-board, according to the reports on March 4.
“Got a complaint about a passenger urinating on another from American Airlines. Accused identified-Arya Vohra, a student in United States. Legal action is being taken”, said DCP IGI airport
This is a developing story. Further details awaited.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today