A drunk Travel Ticket Examiner (TTE) who allegedly urinated on a woman's head in Akal Takht, has been removed from his service with immediate effect, said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on March 14.

The development comes after the Railway Minister took cognizance of several news reports alleging that the TTE identified as Munna Kumar urinated on a woman's head in Akal Takht Express on March 12.

''Taking the cognizance of this grave matter, I consider it to be a re to adopt the provision of Rule 14(i). Thus, I hereby deem it fit to impose the punishment of REMOVAL FROM SERVICE WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT" for behaviour unbecoming of a railway servant,'' Vaishnaw tweeted a copy of the order.

The incident occurred on March 12 at midnight in the A1 coach of Akal Takht Express which was heading towards Kolkata from Amritsar.

After the incident, the passengers gathered around hearing the noise from the woman and got hold of the drunk TTE. Later, Kumar handover to the GRP when the train reached Charbagh Railway station, Lucknow on March 13, and eventually was sent to judicial custody.

Also read: Supreme Court rejects Centre's plea for enhanced compensation for victims of Bhopal Gas tragedy