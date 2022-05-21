A Delhi University professor, Dr. Ratan Lal, was arrested on Friday for allegedly posting a malicious post on Facebook meant to incite religious emotions, according to DCP North Sagar Singh Kalsi.

The social media post, according to police, was about a ‘Shivling’ discovered within Varanasi’s Gyanvapi mosque complex.

A Case was filed against Ratan Lal on May 17 night, involving an intentional and malicious post on Facebook meant to incite religious emotions by insulting a religion or religious beliefs. A Delhi-based lawyer filed the complaint.

According to the lawyer’s complaint, the post was concerning the ‘Shivling’ found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex, which is a sensitive topic that is currently before the court.

In a statement, DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, “A complaint was received Tuesday night against Ratan Lal, professor of history at Hindu College, DU, regarding a deliberate and malicious post on Facebook that was intended to outrage reli­gious feelings by insulting a religion/reli­gious beliefs. A case under IPC sections 153-A/295-A has been registered at the Cyber Police Station, north district.”

The case was registered at Cyber Police Station North District under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on the basis of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony) and 295A (deliberate act to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).