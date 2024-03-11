Moments after the Modi government announced the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the government's e-gazette website experienced a sudden crash.

The implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, a pivotal component of the BJP's 2019 manifesto is expected to pave the way for persecuted individuals to seek citizenship in India. However, the immediate aftermath was marred by technical glitches as the e-gazette website, which serves as a primary platform for disseminating official government notifications, buckled under the surge in traffic and inquiries.

Earlier in the day, as the news of the CAA's implementation reverberated across the country, Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi voiced strong opposition to the Act, labeling it as an assault on the Assamese community. In an interview with India Today NE, Gogoi drew parallels between the historical Mughal invasion of Assam and the perceived threat posed by the CAA, calling for a large-scale peaceful protest against what he deemed as an attack on the essence of Assamese identity.

"Gogoi expressed his belief that the CAA is an assault on the Assamese community, drawing parallels with the historical Mughal attack on Assam. "CAA is nothing but the Centre's attack on the Assamese community. The way Mughals attacked Assam, the same way BJP is trying to attack Assam in the name of CAA," he declared, urging the people of Assam to mobilize for a massive peaceful agitation against the Act.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed the sensitive issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), emphasizing their significance for West Bengal and Northeast India. Expressing concern over potential unrest ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Banerjee stated the need to navigate these matters with caution to avoid exacerbating existing tensions.