External Affairs Minister of India, S Jaishankar has spoken out against what he termed as the 'negative' portrayal of India by the anti-India ecosystem, drawing parallels to the 'Khan Market Gang' within the country and its global counterpart, the 'International Khan Market Gang'.

In an interview with ANI, Jaishankar addressed the thought process in the country, describing it as an entitlement process reflected in the metaphor of the 'Khan Market Gang'. He emphasized the existence of an international extension of this group, socially connected and supportive of similar ideologies.

Regarding the Prajwal Revanna case and questions surrounding why the former JD(S) leader's passport was not impounded, Jaishankar clarified that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) received a request from the Karnataka government on May 21, emphasizing that the MEA operates within the confines of the law.

Responding to speculations about BJP's electoral prospects, Jaishankar expressed confidence in the Modi government's return to power with a larger mandate, countering opposition claims with assertions of strong support from the electorate.

He also rebutted allegations of the BJP being 'against the Constitution' by highlighting the Congress party's history of amendments to the Constitution, particularly regarding faith-based reservations.