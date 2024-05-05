External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized on Sunday that Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) is an integral part of India, reaffirming India's stance on PoK.

During an interactive session in Cuttack, Jaishankar reiterated that there is a resolution passed by the Indian Parliament affirming PoK's status as part of the country.

Jaishankar highlighted that despite attempts to sideline the issue, PoK has returned to the forefront of India's consciousness. He attributed this renewed awareness to the efforts to remind people about the historical and legal position of PoK within the Indian territory.

Addressing queries about India's plans regarding PoK, Jaishankar pointed out that PoK has always been an inherent part of India, and any control by other entities was a result of historical circumstances. He referenced the early years of Pakistan's independence when the issue of PoK was not actively pursued by India, leading to the current situation.

The minister also touched upon the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, underscoring that it should have been done earlier. He explained that Article 370 had perpetuated feelings of separatism and extremism in the region, and its removal was essential to address these challenges.

Jaishankar acknowledged that the abrogation faced criticisms but clarified that it was a necessary step as Article 370 was a temporary provision that had outlived its purpose. He emphasized that the continuance of Article 370 was driven by vested interests rather than serving the larger interests of the region.

Earlier in April, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had also affirmed India's claim over PoK, stating that with India's growing development and global stature, the people of PoK would themselves seek to be part of India. Singh's remarks echoed India's firm stance on territorial integrity and the aspirations of the people in the region.