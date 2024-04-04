External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the press today, on the impact of "Modi ki guarantee" on Indian citizens abroad. Speaking at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Jaishankar emphasized the reassurance provided by the government to Indians overseas.

Jaishankar highlighted examples of individuals benefiting from this assurance, stating, "Most of the people abroad have seen what is 'Modi ki guarantee', nurses who have come back from Iraq or Syria, people who have returned from Yemen, and students who have returned from Ukraine." He commended the support provided to these individuals, noting Kerala's significant role as a global state with many of its residents residing abroad.

Discussing the economic transformation under PM Modi's leadership, Jaishankar noted India's remarkable journey from being among the 'fragile five' economies in 2014 to its current status among the top five globally. Despite challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, conflicts in Ukraine, and fluctuations in oil prices, India has thrived economically under Modi's guidance.

Jaishankar stressed the importance of reinforcing PM Modi's leadership for the nation's future prosperity. He expressed support for Union Minister and BJP candidate, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, emphasizing the need to strengthen Modi's hands in parliament for the nation's progress.

Stressing on the shift in India's relations with Gulf countries, particularly the UAE, Jaishankar acknowledged PM Modi's historic visit to the region, marking a new era of engagement. He praised the strengthened ties with Gulf nations, emphasizing the support received during the COVID-19 pandemic.