External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has strongly criticized the Canadian government's approach towards Indian diplomats amid the ongoing diplomatic crisis following allegations of India's involvement in the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Speaking at an event in Pune, Jaishankar emphasized the need for a "more sensible, more sober, more responsible" political approach from Canadian authorities, highlighting the deterioration in bilateral relations.

Jaishankar's comments come in the wake of a significant escalation in tensions, which reached a new peak last week when Canada identified Indian diplomats, including High Commissioner Sanjay Verma, as persons of interest in the investigation into Nijjar's death. This has led to reciprocal measures, with India recalling Verma and expelling six Canadian diplomats from New Delhi.

The External Affairs Minister articulated India's frustration, stating that concerns regarding organized crime in Canada had previously been raised by India but were ignored in favor of a permissive political atmosphere. "We completely reject the manner in which the Canadian government targeted our High Commissioner and diplomats," he asserted, underscoring India’s commitment to national integrity and sovereignty.

In a broader critique of the Canadian political landscape, Jaishankar noted that a small minority had gained undue influence, distorting the perception of the larger Indian community in Canada. "This minority has made itself appear as a larger political voice, which not only harms our relationship but is detrimental to Canada itself," he added.

Amidst these rising tensions, speculation regarding potential Canadian sanctions against India has surfaced, which Jaishankar dismissed as baseless and potentially harmful. He pointed out that the current political environment in Canada is giving rise to unfounded accusations, threatening the longstanding diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Jaishankar also took the opportunity to highlight India's growing diplomatic influence on the global stage, particularly in the context of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He noted India's unique position as a nation capable of engaging both Moscow and Kyiv, reflecting its balanced foreign policy.

Furthermore, the Minister highlighted India's role in international alliances, citing the inclusion of the African Union as a G20 member under India's presidency as a significant achievement.