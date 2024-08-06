The Indian government today convened an all-party meeting to discuss the current situation in Bangladesh. During the session, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar provided a comprehensive briefing to the assembled leaders.

Key figures in attendance included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Union Minister and BJP President J P Nadda. Representing the opposition, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay, NCP(SP) leader Supriya Sule, RJD leader Misa Bharti, SP leader Professor Ram Gopal Yadav, and T R Baalu of DMK were present.

Union Minister and JD(U) leader Lalan Singh, Union Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, Union Minister and TDP leader Ram Mohan Naidu, and LJP(R) leader Arun Bharati also participated in the discussions.

The meeting, held in New Delhi, aimed to foster a unified approach to the developments in Bangladesh. Dr. Jaishankar's briefing focused on the recent political and social changes in the neighboring country, emphasizing the implications for India and the need for a coordinated response.

The leaders deliberated on potential measures and strategies to address the situation, ensuring that India's national interests and regional stability are maintained.