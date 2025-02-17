A mild earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale shook Delhi-NCR early Monday morning, triggering panic among residents.

The tremors were recorded at 5:36 AM at a depth of 5 km, with the epicentre located 9 km east of New Delhi, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Strong jolts were felt across several parts of the capital, prompting people to rush out of their homes. At New Delhi railway station, a vendor named Anish described the moment: “Everything was shaking… customers started screaming.”

Authorities have not reported any damage or casualties. However, the sudden quake added to concerns about seismic activity in the region.