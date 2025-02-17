Early morning tremors jolt Delhi-NCR, residents rush out in panic
Delhi-NCR residents felt unexpected tremors early this morning, causing a wave of concern. Authorities urge calm and adherence to safety protocols as they monitor the situation
Advertisement
Delhi NCR jolts with an earthquake
A mild earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale shook Delhi-NCR early Monday morning, triggering panic among residents.
The tremors were recorded at 5:36 AM at a depth of 5 km, with the epicentre located 9 km east of New Delhi, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
Strong jolts were felt across several parts of the capital, prompting people to rush out of their homes. At New Delhi railway station, a vendor named Anish described the moment: “Everything was shaking… customers started screaming.”
Authorities have not reported any damage or casualties. However, the sudden quake added to concerns about seismic activity in the region.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today