An earthquake of 4.4 magnitudes on February 22 jolted parts of Delhi, NCR, and Uttar Pradesh after tremors hit Nepal.

The epicenter has been located in Nepal and its intensity was measured at 4.4 at around 1:30 pm.

The epicenter was located at the depth of 10 km.

The tremors were also felt in the states of Haryana and Delhi- NCR along with the states of Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

The region has been experiencing frequent earthquake tremors for the past few months.

No damage has been reported so far.

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