Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hit parts of North India including Delhi-NCR
The origin of the earthquake was in Nepal, according to the National Centre for Seismology.
Advertisement
Representative image
Strong earthquake tremors felt in several parts of North India, including Delhi-NCR on October 3.
According to initial estimates, the quake occurred at a richter scale of 6.2.
Reports suggested that the tremors were felt for several seconds.
It needs mention here that the origin of the earthquake was in Nepal, according to the National Centre for Seismology.
There are no immediate reports about any loss of life or damage to property.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today