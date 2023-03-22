An earthquake measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale jolted the national capital on March 22 once again, said the meteorological department.

The earthquake occurred at 4:42 pm with latitude 28.66 North and longitude 77.03 East with a depth of 5 kilometers.

Earlier in the morning strong earthquake tremors were felt in northern India including the Delhi-NCR region, as well as several other countries in the region.

According to reports, the earthquake, measuring 6.6 magnitude, hit countries including Turkmenistan, India, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

The epicenter is believed to be 90 km from Kalafgan in Afghanistan.

The earthquake tremors lasted for several seconds, causing panic among people in the affected areas, and due to this people rushed out of their homes as the ground shook beneath their feet.

Reports suggest that people were reciting the Koran in some areas, seeking divine intervention to protect them from natural disasters.

Also read: 9 dead in Pakistan after earthquake of magnitude 6.6 strikes Afghanistan