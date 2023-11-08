Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Alipurduar in West Bengal
An earthquake measuring 3.6 on Richter Scale struck West Bengal's Alipurduar at 10.51 am today.
An earthquake measuring 3.6 on Richter Scale struck West Bengal's Alipurduar at 10.51 am today.
The low intensity quake took place at a depth of 14km with its neighbouring areas experiencing the after shocks following the earthquake.
Notably, the Himalayan nation of Nepal was hit by a low intensity earthquakeof 3.6 magnitude on Sunday, further shaking the country already grappling with the aftermath of a devastating earthquake.
This latest earthquake occurred at 4.38 am at a depth of 10 km, approximately 169 km northwest of Kathmandu, according to the National Centre for Seismology.
The Centre stated, "Earthquake of magnitude 3.6, occurred on 05-11-2023, 04:38:20 IST, Lat: 28.63 & Long: 83.94, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 169 km NW of Kathmandu, Nepal" on platform X (formerly Twitter).
Also read : Nepal struck by another earthquake of magnitude 3.6
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