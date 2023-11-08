An earthquake measuring 3.6 on Richter Scale struck West Bengal's Alipurduar at 10.51 am today.

The low intensity quake took place at a depth of 14km with its neighbouring areas experiencing the after shocks following the earthquake.

Notably, the Himalayan nation of Nepal was hit by a low intensity earthquakeof 3.6 magnitude on Sunday, further shaking the country already grappling with the aftermath of a devastating earthquake.

This latest earthquake occurred at 4.38 am at a depth of 10 km, approximately 169 km northwest of Kathmandu, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The Centre stated, "Earthquake of magnitude 3.6, occurred on 05-11-2023, 04:38:20 IST, Lat: 28.63 & Long: 83.94, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 169 km NW of Kathmandu, Nepal" on platform X (formerly Twitter).

Also read : Nepal struck by another earthquake of magnitude 3.6