An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra on June 18 at around 3.50 am, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The NCS tweeted, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 18-06-2023, 03:50:29 IST, Lat: 32.96 & Long: 75.79, Depth: 11 Km ,Location: 80km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, India."

The NCS informed that the epicentre of the tremors was located 80 kms east of Katra in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck Manipur's Ukhrul on June 17 at around 10.30 am, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

Informing the same, the NCS in a tweet said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 17-06-2023, 10:30:12 IST, Lat: 24.81 & Long: 94.50, Depth: 45 Km, Location: 13km S of Ukhrul, Manipur, India.”

Also read : Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 strikes Manipur’s Ukhrul