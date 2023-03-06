An earthquake of 5.0 magnitude struck Nicobar Islands on the morning of March 6. According to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), the earthquake struck the region around 5 am.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 06-03-2023, 05:07:16 IST, Lat: 7.97 & Long: 91.65, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nicobar islands region," NCS wrote in a tweet.

In the month of January, an earthquake of 4.9 magnitude hit near the Andaman Sea.

The earthquake took at the depth of 77 km, reported NCS.

Also read: Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 jolts New Zealand