A strong earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale originated in Afghanistan, sending tremors that were felt in the Indian capital, Delhi, and surrounding areas on August 5 .

The quake lasted for several seconds, causing panic among residents.

According to National Center for Seismology, the epicenter of the earthquake was at the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, 418 km northwest of Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg district.