Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi and adjoining areas
Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and adjoining areas on January 11.
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An earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter Scale struck the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Tremors were also felt in the southern region of Pir Panchal.
The quake, with its epicentre in the Hindukush region, was also reported by Pakistani media to have hit Lahore.
The tremors were felt in Delhi and its adjoining areas as well.
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