In a rare astronomical phenomenon, Earth is set to gain a temporary "mini-moon" as an asteroid, known as 2024 PT5, will be captured by our planet's gravitational pull for a brief period. This celestial event will occur from September 29 to November 25, 2024, marking a significant moment in space observation.

The asteroid, which measures approximately 10 meters in size, was discovered on August 7, 2024, by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS). Unlike typical moons, Asteroid 2024 PT5 will follow a unique horseshoe trajectory around Earth, meaning it will not complete a full orbit during its time as a mini-moon. Instead, its path will be more akin to a looping motion that resembles a horseshoe shape.

A report published in the Research Notes of the American Astronomical Society elaborates on this phenomenon. It notes that near-Earth objects (NEOs) with similar horseshoe patterns, which approach Earth with a low relative velocity, can be temporarily captured by Earth's gravity. This event, known as a mini-moon occurrence, happens when the object's geocentric energy becomes negative, binding it to Earth for a period ranging from hours to several months. However, unlike a traditional moon, these objects do not complete a full revolution around the planet.

After November 25, Asteroid 2024 PT5 will break free from Earth's gravitational influence and resume its orbit around the Sun. This short-lived companionship offers astronomers a unique opportunity to study such celestial mechanics and the behavior of near-Earth asteroids.

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