Easy Registry & Easy Jamabandi: Ending Corruption and Bringing Transparency to Land Records in Punjab

Land and property are among the most valuable assets for any family. In Punjab, however, buying or selling land was often associated with long queues, middlemen, bribes and fear of fraud. To change this, the Punjab Government introduced two revolutionary digital initiatives - Easy Registry and Easy Jamabandi - aimed at making land-related services simple, transparent and corruption-free.

These reforms are giving people control over their own property records for the first time.

Why Easy Registry and Easy Jamabandi were launched

Earlier, people had to run from office to office to register property or check land records. Many were forced to pay bribes just to get their work done. Documents were unclear, errors were common, and disputes were frequent.

To solve this, the government launched:

Easy Registry - for hassle-free property registration

Easy Jamabandi - for online access to land ownership records

The aim was to end corruption, reduce delays and protect citizens from fraud.

How Easy Registry works

Under Easy Registry:

Property buyers and sellers can book appointments online

Documents are verified digitally

Stamp duty and fees are paid online

Registration is completed in a transparent and time-bound manner

This eliminates agents, middlemen and unnecessary visits to government offices.

A citizen said, “Earlier, we had to pay extra money to get our registry done. Now everything is online and clean. We finished our work without any bribery.”

What is Easy Jamabandi?

Easy Jamabandi allows people to check their land records online. From ownership details to khasra numbers and land area, everything is available at the click of a button.

This has helped:

Farmers

Land buyers

Banks

Legal professionals

to verify land records easily and avoid disputes.

How people are benefiting

These initiatives have:

Reduced corruption

Saved time

Increased trust in government records

Prevented land fraud

A farmer said, “Now I can see my land details on my phone. No one can cheat me.”

A big step towards digital governance

Easy Registry and Easy Jamabandi are part of Punjab’s larger move towards digital, people-friendly governance.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s message

He said, “Land is people’s lifetime savings. We will not allow corruption or cheating in property matters. Easy Registry and Easy Jamabandi protect the common man.”

A cleaner, fairer system

These reforms have made property dealings safer and more transparent, giving citizens confidence in their government.