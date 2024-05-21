The Election Commission has censured Abhijit Gangopadhyay, the BJP candidate for the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency, for his derogatory remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Gangopadhyay, a former judge of the Calcutta High Court, has been barred from campaigning for 24 hours starting from 5 pm on May 21, 2024.

During a public rally, Gangopadhyay allegedly made objectionable comments questioning Banerjee's integrity and dignity, prompting the Trinamool Congress to file a complaint with the Election Commission. The remarks were deemed sexist and misogynistic, with the TMC threatening legal action against the BJP candidate.

In its order, the Election Commission strongly condemned Gangopadhyay's misconduct, stating that his words were a direct affront to the "erosion of women's status in India". The poll body emphasised its commitment to strengthening women's representation and participation in the electoral process and found Gangopadhyay's statement outrightly condemnable.

The Commission also advised the BJP president, JP Nadda, to issue an advisory to all candidates and campaigners, ensuring such lapses do not recur during the campaign period. Gangopadhyay's educational and professional background was cited as further aggravating the offense, bringing disrepute to the state of West Bengal's tradition of respecting women.