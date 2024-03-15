The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has carried out searches at the Hyderabad residence of K Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to the Delhi liquor policy.

The ED's action comes after Kavitha, who is also a member of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), reportedly failed to respond to several summonses issued by the probe agency.

The searches conducted at Kavitha's residence mark a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the alleged money laundering activities associated with the Delhi liquor policy case.

Details regarding the findings of the searches or any further developments in the investigation have not been disclosed at the time of reporting.

Kavitha's evasion of the probe agency's summonses has raised eyebrows, adding to the gravity of the situation and the urgency of the investigation.

As the investigation progresses, authorities are expected to delve deeper into the alleged money laundering case and its potential connections to influential figures in the political sphere.

Further updates on the outcomes of the searches and any subsequent legal actions are anticipated as the investigation unfolds.