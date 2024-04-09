The Election Commission took a stern stance on Tuesday, issuing a showcause notice to Congress leader Randeep Surjewala following his controversial remarks directed at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini. Surjewala's comments, captured in a video shared by the BJP, sparked a wave of condemnation and rebuttal.

In the contentious footage, Surjewala was heard saying, "Why do people elect their MLAs/MPs? So that they (MLAs/MPs) can raise the public's voice. It's not like Hema Malini, who was elected to lick.” However, Surjewala swiftly defended himself, alleging that the BJP's IT cell had manipulated the clip to misrepresent his words. "Watch the full clip," he urged, emphasizing his respect for Hema Malini as the wife of veteran actor Dharmendra.

Reacting to Surjewala's purported remarks, Hema Malini asserted that the Congress party targets popular figures, insinuating that targeting unpopular ones would yield no benefit. She further invoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting that the Congress should learn respect for women from him.

In response to the controversy, the Election Commission condemned Surjewala's comments as "undignified, vulgar, and uncivilized," asserting that they not only insulted Hema Malini but also damaged the honor and dignity of women legislators and women in public life. The EC's notice, addressed to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, expressed disappointment that despite prior warnings, Congress campaigners continued to make derogatory statements.