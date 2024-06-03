The Election Commission has cracked the whip following violence during the final phase of Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal. It has ordered repolling at one booth each in the Barasat and Mathurapur parliamentary constituencies on June 3, just a day before the counting of votes.

As per the EC directive, voters will re-exercise their franchise at 61 Kadambagachi Saradar Pada FP School (Room No 2) under the 120-Deganga Assembly segment of Barasat seat and 26 Aaddir Mahal Srichaitanya Bidyapith FP School of 131-Kakdwip Assembly area in 20-Mathurapur (SC) constituency.

The Commission invoked special powers under Section 58 of the Representation of the People Act to declare the June 1 polling at these stations as "void" after examining reports of malpractices and violence. It has scheduled fresh polling on June 3.

Clashes had marred the seventh and final phase on June 1, with supporters of the Trinamool Congress, Indian Secular Front and BJP coming to blows in several areas. Violence was particularly intense in Bayarbari (Basirhat) and Meraganj (South 24 Parganas), leaving many injured.

Meanwhile, tensions ran high in Sandeshkhali on June 2 when police tried to arrest a BJP worker accused in the Basirhat turmoil, only to face resistance from local women.

The repolling decision comes ahead of the high-stakes counting in Bengal on June 4 after a staggered seven-phase general election.