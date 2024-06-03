The Election Commission (EC) has firmly declined Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's plea for an additional week to provide detailed evidence regarding his allegations against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Ramesh had earlier accused Shah of making phone calls to 150 district magistrates across the nation after the conclusion of Lok Sabha elections voting.

In response to Ramesh's claims, the EC has directed him to submit a comprehensive response by 7 pm on Monday. The Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, rebuked Ramesh's allegations, emphasizing that it was inappropriate to spread rumors and cast doubt on the integrity of officials.

"Can someone influence all of them (district magistrates/returning officers)? Tell us who did this. We will punish the person who did it...It is not right that you spread a rumour and doubt everyone," stated CEC Rajiv Kumar during a press briefing preceding the vote count.

The EC had previously sought detailed information from Jairam Ramesh regarding his accusations against Shah, underscoring that no district magistrate had reported experiencing any undue influence. The commission stressed the sanctity of the vote counting process and highlighted the responsibility of every Returning Officer.

"The process of counting of votes is a sacred duty cast upon every RO (Returning Officer) and such public statements by a senior, responsible, and experienced leader tend to put an element of doubt and thus, deserves to be addressed in larger public interest," the EC asserted.

The voting process for the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies spanned seven phases, commencing on April 19 and concluding on June 1. As the nation awaits the election results, the controversy surrounding Ramesh's allegations against Amit Shah continues to unfold under the scrutiny of the Election Commission.