The Election Commission is set to address a press conference on June 3, a day before the high-stakes counting of votes polled in the marathon Lok Sabha elections.

As per a media advisory, the poll panel will interact with journalists at 12.30 pm in the national capital. "Press Conference by Election Commission of India on General Elections 2024," it stated.

This appears to be the first instance in India's electoral history where the Commission has convened a media briefing after the conclusion of polling but before the counting process.

The press conference comes amid the EC seeking a response from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh over his allegations that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had made phone calls to 150 District Magistrates days ahead of the counting on June 4.

Ramesh has been asked to provide factual details on his claim by the evening of June 2 for the Commission to take "necessary action".

The seven-phased Lok Sabha polls, which commenced on April 19, concluded on June 1 after a grueling two-and-a-half month exercise. Exit polls have predicted a third consecutive term for the BJP-led NDA, with some surveys projecting an improved tally compared to 2019.

If the exit poll forecasts hold true, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would create history by becoming the only PM after Jawaharlal Nehru to win three successive Lok Sabha majorities.

The counting of votes for all 543 constituencies will take place on June 4, setting the stage for the formation of the next government at the Centre.