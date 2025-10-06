ECI announces two-phase Bihar Assembly Elections on November 6 and 11, counting on November 14

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the schedule for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, which will take place in two phases on November 6 and 11, while the counting of votes is slated for November 14.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar said the commission is committed to ensuring that the polling process remains smooth, transparent, and voter-friendly. He further revealed that 1,044 polling stations across the state will be managed entirely by women, marking a significant step toward promoting gender-inclusive election management.

Addressing the media, the CEC emphasized strict measures against misinformation and electoral malpractice.

“Fake news on social media will be countered effectively. The Commission will maintain zero tolerance towards voter intimidation or violence,” he said.

He added that the cooperation of political parties, voters, and the media will be crucial in conducting peaceful, fair, and credible elections.

These elections will also be the first to take place following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, under which the ECI removed 68.5 lakh names and added 21.5 lakh new voters.

“The final voter list after SIR has been shared with all political parties. Once the nomination process concludes, the updated voter list will be finalized,” Kumar informed.

To ensure efficiency and minimize crowding, each polling station will cater to a maximum of 1,200 voters, the CEC added.