The Election Commission has called Presidents, Chairpersons and General Secretaries of all national parties for a meeting on Jnauary 16 to discuss and demonstrate the Remote Voting Machine in New Delhi.

The Technical Expert Committee members will also be present in the meeting. The poll body has proposed the introduction of ‘remote voting’ for domestic migrants, using a multi-constituency electronic voting machine that will retain all security features of the EVMs currently in use.

This modified form of EVM can handle up to 72 multiple constituencies from a single remote polling booth. The initiative, if implemented, can lead to a social transformation for the migrants.

The EC has also solicited written views of recognised political parties by the 31st of January on various related issues including changes required in legislation, administrative procedures and voting method, if any other, for domestic migrants.

Based on the feedback received from multiple stakeholders and the demonstration of the prototype, the Commission will take care of the process of implementing the remote voting method.

What is Remote Electronic Voting Machine and how will it help?

The Election Commission (EC) has developed a prototype of a remote electronic voting machine (RVM) for domestic migrant voters. The move is aimed at increasing voters’ participation.

Political parties have been invited to witness the demonstration of the RVM on January 16. The new RVM prototype will enable a voter, who is listed in constituencies, to exercise voting rights from a single machine.

The multi-constituency remote EVM, developed by a public sector undertaking, can handle up to 72 constituencies from a single remote polling booth, a statement issued by the EC said.

The remote e-voting machine will be a standalone device which doesn’t need connectivity to operate.