ECI cracks down on unlawful social media content during 2026 elections; over 11,000 posts acted upon

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has intensified its action against unlawful and misleading content on social media during the ongoing 2026 general and bye-elections, reiterating the need for responsible digital conduct by all stakeholders.

In a press note issued on April 19, the Commission said that more than 11,000 social media posts and URLs have been identified and acted upon since the announcement of elections on March 15. The action includes content removal, filing of FIRs, as well as issuing clarifications and rebuttals.

The ECI directed social media platforms to take down misleading or unlawful AI-generated or manipulated content within three hours of it being flagged. It also mandated that political parties, candidates and campaigners clearly label any AI-generated or digitally altered campaign material, disclosing its origin to ensure transparency and maintain voter trust.

The Commission said that content violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), spreading false narratives about the electoral process, or having the potential to disrupt law and order is being actively monitored by State IT Nodal Officers under the IT Act.

The advisory comes amid ongoing Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and West Bengal.

Reiterating legal provisions, the ECI also highlighted Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which prohibits the display of election-related content during the 48-hour silence period before polling concludes. Media platforms, including television, radio, print and social media, have been asked to strictly comply.

The Commission further noted high public participation in reporting violations through its C-Vigil app. Between March 15 and April 19, a total of 3,23,099 complaints were received, of which 96.01 per cent were resolved within the stipulated 100-minute timeframe.