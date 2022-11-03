The Election Commission on Thursday, November 3 announced the date for the Gujarat assembly elections. The voting for the same will take place on December 1 and 5 while the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, while addressing a press conference said, “In Gujarat, more than 4.9 crore electors will be served by the Election Commission of India. There are 4.6 lakhs first-time voters”.

There will be over 51,000 polling stations in Gujarat for the upcoming elections. “For enhanced voting experience, 1,274 polling stations will be completely managed by women polling and security staff,” said the election commissioner.

On February 18 next year, the 182-member Gujarat Assembly's term will come to an end.

Phases 1 and 2's deadlines for notification are November 5 and November 10, respectively.

The deadlines for Phase 1 and Phase 2 nominations are November 14 and November 17, respectively.

The deadline for withdrawing a nomination will be on November 17 and November 21 for Phases 1 and 2, respectively. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on November 15 and November 19 for Phases 1 and 2, respectively.