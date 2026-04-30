ECI introduces QR code-based ID system to tighten security at counting centres

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced a QR code-based Photo Identity Card system to strengthen security and prevent unauthorised entry at vote counting centres during upcoming elections.

The new system will be implemented from May 4, 2026, during the counting process for the Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry, along with by-elections in seven Assembly constituencies across five states.

According to the ECI, the QR code-based identity system has been introduced through the ECINET platform and will be extended to all future Lok Sabha and State Assembly general elections and by-elections.

The Commission said the initiative is part of more than 30 electoral reforms and administrative measures introduced over the past year, including the rollout of standardised QR-based identity cards for Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

Under the new arrangement, a three-tier security verification mechanism has been put in place at counting centres.

At the first and second security layers, Photo Identity Cards issued by the Returning Officer will be manually checked. At the third and innermost security cordon near the counting hall, entry will only be permitted after successful QR code verification.

The QR-based Photo Identity Cards will be mandatory for authorised personnel entering counting centres, including Returning Officers, Assistant Returning Officers, counting staff, technical personnel, candidates, election agents, and counting agents.

The Commission also informed that media centres will be established near counting halls in every counting centre to facilitate authorised journalists and media personnel.

Entry for media persons will continue based on authority letters issued by the Election Commission under existing guidelines.

The ECI has directed all Chief Electoral Officers, District Election Officers, Returning Officers, and Assistant Returning Officers to ensure strict implementation of the system and deploy trained personnel at designated checkpoints to maintain transparency, security, and efficiency during the counting process.