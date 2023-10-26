Election Commission of India issues show-cause notice to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for allegedly violating Model Code of Conduct guidelines during the election campaign in Rajasthan.

The Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has allegedly made a provocative against PM Narendra Modi during the Rajasthan Assembly poll campaign.

BJP had submitted a complaint to the EC yesterday saying she made false, unverified allegations.



Also Read: ECI issues show cause notice to Himanta Biswa Sarma for poll code violation in Chhattisgarh campaign

On the otherhand, the Election Commission of India (EC) has issued a show cause notice to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the former's ‘Akbar’ remark during the Chhattisgarh poll campaign.



The commission has asked Sarma to respond to the notice by 5 p.m. on October 30.

The move comes after Congress on Wednesday lodged complaints against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with the Election Commission, alleging that their remarks during the Chhattisgarh assembly poll campaign violated the model code of conduct.