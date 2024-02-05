The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday issued a directive to political parties and candidates ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections, urging them not to involve children in any form of election campaigning. The poll body emphasized its zero-tolerance policy towards the use of children in election-related activities.

In an advisory sent to the parties, the ECI stated that children should not be involved in any manner, including being held in arms, carried in vehicles, or participating in rallies.

"This prohibition extends to the use of children to create the semblance of a political campaign in any manner including use through poem, songs, spoken words, display of insignia of political party or candidate...," EC said in a statement.

“However, the mere presence of a child accompanied by their parent or guardian in proximity of a political leader and who is not involved in any election campaigning activity by the political party, will not be construed as a violation of the guidelines,” it added.

The Election Commission (EC) has reiterated to all political parties their duty to comply with the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, as modified in 2016.

The EC emphasised the significance of adhering to judiciary's orders, referring to a 2014 directive from the Bombay High Court. The directive highlighted the necessity for political parties to refrain from involving children in any election-related activities. District Election Officers and Returning Officers have the responsibility to ensure strict obedience to child labour laws and electoral guidelines.

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